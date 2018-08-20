Titanium Halifax multitool keeps things classy and cleanView gallery - 10 images
Some multitools take on a ton of tasks and others tend to focus on doing a few things, and doing them properly. The new Halifax from Portland toolmaker The James Brand is one multi-faceted implement that doesn't bite off more than it can chew, with a few simple tools elegantly carved out of a single titanium block.
Measuring just 7.3 cm (2.9 in) long and 1.5 cm (0.63 in) thick, the Halifax is very much designed with everyday carry in mind. It can be looped onto a keyring or slipped into a pocket, and whipped out when the need arises.
Onboard is a flathead and Philips head combination screwdriver, a scraper and pry bar running up its front edge, and a bottle opener built in underneath. This won't afford it the flexibility of some of the multitools to cross our desk of late, but its simple design should make basics tasks, like tightening a screw, scraping away some gunk and popping open a refreshment afterwards, a relatively straightforward affair.
The tool is certainly built to last, with a body CNC machined out of 6AL-4V titanium and coated in Cerakote, a protective ceramic film used by the British Army. The thumb-stud bottle opener, meanwhile, is made with 416 stainless steel.
The Halifax is priced at US$50 and is available now.
Source: The James Brand
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more