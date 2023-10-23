© 2023 New Atlas
Transport

HyperloopTT showcases ultra-fast automated freight capsule transport

By C.C. Weiss
October 23, 2023
HyperloopTT showcases ultra-fast automated freight capsule transport
In the eye of the HyperloopTT Express Freight system
In the eye of the HyperloopTT Express Freight system
View 12 Images
HyperloopTT provides a first look at its Express Freight system
1/12
HyperloopTT provides a first look at its Express Freight system
Staggered load and unload doors work with rollerball conveyors to automatically and simultaneously load and offload freight containers
2/12
Staggered load and unload doors work with rollerball conveyors to automatically and simultaneously load and offload freight containers
The Freight Express concept would share its DockLock door design with the passenger side
3/12
The Freight Express concept would share its DockLock door design with the passenger side
Hyperloop TT rendering of how the tube and terminal infrastructure fit within urban design
4/12
Hyperloop TT rendering of how the tube and terminal infrastructure fit within urban design
HyperloopTT's system uses 13-foot-wide tubes kept at low pressure via large vacuum containers located every 6.2 miles
5/12
HyperloopTT's system uses 13-foot-wide tubes kept at low pressure via large vacuum containers located every 6.2 miles
An earlier rendering of a HyperloopTT cargo capsule sized to fit a standard shipping container
6/12
An earlier rendering of a HyperloopTT cargo capsule sized to fit a standard shipping container
The container carriers of HyperloopTT's Hyperport design are top-
7/12
The container carriers of HyperloopTT's Hyperport design are top-loaders
HyperloopTT's vacuum system fits inside a standard shipping container for plug-and-play construction
8/12
HyperloopTT's vacuum system fits inside a standard shipping container for plug-and-play construction
In the eye of the HyperloopTT Express Freight system
9/12
In the eye of the HyperloopTT Express Freight system
Freight approaches the load door
10/12
Freight approaches the load door
The DockLock connects to the hyperloop freight capsule
11/12
The DockLock connects to the hyperloop freight capsule
HyperloopTT provides a first look at its freight vision
12/12
HyperloopTT provides a first look at its freight vision
View gallery - 12 images

For the past decade, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies has been pushing forward on a near-frictionless high-speed capsule system it ultimately hopes will revolutionize both passenger and freight transport. Its latest introduction, the Express Freight system uses a fully automated combination of vacuum tubes, levitating capsules, conveyer belts and electric doors to simultaneously load and unload freight before firing it onward. HyperloopTT says the system promises to be faster, more cost-effective and more sustainable than air or truck shipping.

The Express Freight system follows the 2019 Great Lakes Feasibility Study, which determined that a high-speed hyperloop freight system would be more cost-effective than air or truck transport. HyperloopTT worked with UK design firm Tangerine to develop a hyperloop freight transport system with four primary goals in mind: integrating with previously detailed infrastructure, maximizing freight volume inside capsules, enabling the fastest possible freight loading, and ensuring enough flexibility to adapt around different customer demands.

The Express system accommodates smaller air cargo containers via staggered loading and unloading capsule side doors, rather than the ocean shipping container-swallowing top-loaders HyperloopTT designed for Hyperports. The freight-loaded Express capsules would travel through the hyperloop vacuum tubes, and upon arrival at the terminal rely on a conveyer-automated loading and unloading system to simultaneously drop off inbound containers and load outbound ones.

Staggered load and unload doors work with rollerball conveyors to automatically and simultaneously load and offload freight containers
Staggered load and unload doors work with rollerball conveyors to automatically and simultaneously load and offload freight containers

The conveyor belts run in parallel with the hyper tubes and use a rollerball system to move freight perpendicularly on and off the capsules. HyperloopTT and Tangerine have lowered the capsule floor to maximize volume and fit standard air cargo containers. A pocket door between the structural ribs further increases internal space, the company says.

"Hyperloop Express Freight will fundamentally transform how goods are transported globally," forecasts HyperloopTT CEO Andrés de León. "By incorporating key innovations like fast automated loading systems, maximized freight capacity and flexible configurations, we have developed a hyperloop design optimized for transporting freight at unprecedented speeds at cheaper rates than currently offered by air and road. This new standard for shipping will enable greater efficiency, sustainability and flexibility in supply chains worldwide."

HyperloopTT's plan calls to integrate the Express Freight system within its greater passenger-based infrastructure. As previewed in the past, the passenger system relies on similar fuselage-shaped capsules rocketed at speeds up to 760 mph (1,223-km/h) via a maglev system operating inside low-pressure vacuum tubes. Passengers would board and debark at destination terminals with help from automated "DockLock" doors that automatically attach to the capsules to avoid pressure disruptions.

The Freight Express concept would share its DockLock door design with the passenger side
The Freight Express concept would share its DockLock door design with the passenger side

The Express Freight system is Hyperloop's latest vision along the path toward making hyperloop systems a reality. In May, the company and its partners were awarded €800 million (US$853.5 million) of NextGeneration EU funding to build a commercial hyperloop in Italy.

The 30-second animated video shows how HyperloopTT envisions the Express Freight system operating.

HyperloopTT Express Freight

Source: HyperloopTT

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

TransportHyperloopHyperloop Transportation TechnologiesShippingFreightMaglev
6 comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
6 comments
paul314
As soon as they get even one tube and capsule to function at claimed speeds, no doubt everything else will fall into place. But you need at least 20km of vacuum tube just to start up and slow down without mashing your passengers. Haven't seen that built yet.

(Freight would actually be a much better use of this kind of thing, because packages can typically withstand much higher g forces and have fewer complaints about being in loud dark places.)

notarichman
i can see roller balls on the floor where passengers walk...and FALL.
Aermaco
Definitely, tunnels are best for freight and humans can ride in the skies where the ultimate dream of humanity exists in safe travel separation. Up there no hazardous trapping objects can run out hidden from behind obstacles that no self-drive tech can see through.

Tunnels logical to cross short distance ground obstacles like water bodies or mountain tops if the travel mode is stuck on the ground.

It is a confussed human brain that thinks a solution to reducing traffic volume is to mimic the worms by boring holes underground versus mimicing the birds who can cross oceans on a small collection of seeds efficency in an exillarating experience vs blind worms. Travel in a dark tube is a fire & collision trap with terrible rescue accessibility.
Oirinth
will a standard iso shipping container fit? if not, good luck convincing the rest of the worldwide supply chain
Seasherm
It's good to be thinking about things like this. I like the attention to detail on size and moving cargo. Maybe West Coast to East Coast, or California to Chicago, but anything shorter is a waste. Plus, they do have to be able to dig the tunnel. I just watched the 5 year project building a tunnel under Seattle. 3 miles. 5 years. It's amazing and works very well. 3 miles. 5 years.
cjeam
A basic common sense approach to analysis would demonstrate it's not sensible. Freight simply does not need to travel that fast and all the cargo handling efforts they're going into would more appropriately be applied to conventional rail freight, which is easier and cheaper and more sustainable.