T'spin titanium multitool is tuned for everyday travelView gallery - 13 images
The smartphone has become a very convenient, almost essential travel companion, but there are a few minor headaches that go with it. The T'spin is a clever and compact multitool designed to solve handset-related hassles, with a few extra functions packed in for good measure.
Crafted from titanium, the T'spin measures just 8 mm at its thickest point, with a length and width of 75 and 50 mm respectively (0.3 x 2.9 x 2 in). This makes it easy to slip into your pocket or clip onto your bag with the included carabiner clip.
As someone who pretty promptly lost a sim card when traveling recently, I can see the value of the T'spin's dual nano sim card holders. When you're traveling between countries and swapping sim cards in and out, these tiny pieces of plastic can be pretty easily misplaced, so securing them within an easily carried tool is far from the worst idea.
Another handy implement included in the T'spin is an ejection pin, which folds in and out from the side to pop open your phone's sim tray. The tool also has an opening that serves as a smartphone stand, allowing you to slide your handset in with the T'spin laid flat to have it hold the screen upright for movie-watching and video calls.
As seems obligatory with multitools these days, there is a bottle opener built in, while one of the corners is engineered to take the form of a tiny flathead screwdriver which could be useful for tending to loose sunglass arms. Grooves on the top and bottom edges, meanwhile, enable the tool to be wrapped with cables as a means of keeping them neat and tidy.
And if none of these features seem all that useful, you can always turn to the T'spin's most celebrated feature, the ability to function as a fidget spinner ... if you're into that sort of thing.
The makers of the T'Spin are running a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for production, where early pledges of HK$218 (US$28) will have one sent your way in December if all goes to plan. You can check out the promo video below.
Source: T'spin
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more