Spanish architectural firm Emiliano López Mónica Rivera Arquitectos has built two sustainable homes, both featuring an impressive facade made from cork. Dubbed "Two Cork Houses," the homes are located in the beautiful natural forest landscape of Plafrugell, in Northern Spain. The architects spent considerable efforts designing the homes around the forest to have little impact on the existing flora. To do so, the dwellings have been built raised above the terrain, with parts of the home being built around existing trees to invite the beauty of nature into the everyday life of its habitants.