It built its success on cars, but Uber hasn't been afraid to explore other forms of transport as it looks to stay ahead of the game, like flying taxis, for example. The ride-sharing company is now making a move into transport of the two-wheeled variety, with the acquisition of an electric bike-sharing service called Jump.







Based in San Francisco, startup Jump already has its bikes on the city's streets, along with those of Washington DC. For $2 per 30 minutes (plus taxes and fees), users can cruise around on one of its bikes equipped with electric pedal-assist motors, and then lock it to existing bike racks inside designated zones when they're done.

Uber has actually been running a ride-sharing pilot together with Jump since January, exploring its potential in San Francisco. This has enabled riders to book Jump's bikes from within the Uber app, with a bike icon appearing in the top left corner of the home screen, which when pressed populates the map with available Jump bikes in the area.