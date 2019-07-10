With their ability to deliver destructive force at the speed of light at a cost of a dollar a round, lasers and other DEWs are one of the key technologies being pursued by major military powers around the world. In 2017, the MoD awarded £30 million (US$37 million) to the British Dragonfire consortium to build a Laser Directed Energy Weapon (LDEW) Capability Demonstrator, which is expected to begin testing this year, and now three more demonstrator projects have been given the green light.