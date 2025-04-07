Formula-1-inspired carbon electric skateboard shoots riders up to 45 mph

Some electric skateboards are nice sedate things, designed for leisurely commutes on city sidewalks. The Mach One isn't one those boards. It boasts a Formula 1 racecar-inspired design, a carbon deck, and a top speed of 45 mph (72 km/h).

Manufactured by Australian startup Radium Performance, the Mach One delivers 8,000 watts via two rear-wheel motors which take it from 0 to 30 mph (48 km/h) in a claimed three seconds.

Those motors are also part of what is reportedly "the world's first torque vectoring system on an electric skateboard." In a nutshell, this setup automatically delivers more power to whichever wheel has more weight over it in a turn. According to Radium, doing so increases traction, allowing riders to power out of corners earlier.

The Mach One boasts a "power-steering-like" torque vectoring system, along with front and rear single-swing-arm suspension Radium Performance

The motors are connected to the solid rubber wheels via special steel-fiber-reinforced urethane drive belts, which are claimed to be the toughest of those used on any electric skateboard. Additionally, the front and rear trucks are connected to the deck via single swing arms (one arm per truck), for stable yet substantial suspension.

The 10-inch (250-mm)-wide carbon fiber deck itself is hollow, housing the battery and other electronics. Users can take off its top panel simply by removing eight screws, allowing them to upgrade or service components as necessary. One 2-hour charge of the 48V/1,089-Wh lithium battery is claimed to be good for a range of up to 30 miles (48 km).

Riders control their speed via a wireless remote – they can also tweak the board's electric performance via an accompanying app Radium Performance

The whole rig reportedly tips the scales at 17 kg (37.5 lb).

Should you want a Mach One of your own, be prepared to shell out AU$5,298 (about US$3,173). Pricing will increase once the first 100 orders sell out.

Mach One (XP3): Riding Footage

Source: Radium Performance

