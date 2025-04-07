© 2025 New Atlas
Urban Transport

Formula-1-inspired carbon electric skateboard shoots riders up to 45 mph

By Ben Coxworth
April 07, 2025
Formula-1-inspired carbon electric skateboard shoots riders up to 45 mph
The Mach One ain't your average electric skateboard
The Mach One ain't your average electric skateboard
View 4 Images
The Mach One ain't your average electric skateboard
1/4
The Mach One ain't your average electric skateboard
The Mach One boasts a "power-steering-like" torque vectoring system, along with front and rear single-swing-arm suspension
2/4
The Mach One boasts a "power-steering-like" torque vectoring system, along with front and rear single-swing-arm suspension
The board weighs in at a claimed 17 kg (37.5 lb)
3/4
The board weighs in at a claimed 17 kg (37.5 lb)
Riders control their speed via a wireless remote – they can also tweak the board's electric performance via an accompanying app
4/4
Riders control their speed via a wireless remote – they can also tweak the board's electric performance via an accompanying app
View gallery - 4 images

Some electric skateboards are nice sedate things, designed for leisurely commutes on city sidewalks. The Mach One isn't one those boards. It boasts a Formula 1 racecar-inspired design, a carbon deck, and a top speed of 45 mph (72 km/h).

Manufactured by Australian startup Radium Performance, the Mach One delivers 8,000 watts via two rear-wheel motors which take it from 0 to 30 mph (48 km/h) in a claimed three seconds.

Those motors are also part of what is reportedly "the world's first torque vectoring system on an electric skateboard." In a nutshell, this setup automatically delivers more power to whichever wheel has more weight over it in a turn. According to Radium, doing so increases traction, allowing riders to power out of corners earlier.

The Mach One boasts a "power-steering-like" torque vectoring system, along with front and rear single-swing-arm suspension
The Mach One boasts a "power-steering-like" torque vectoring system, along with front and rear single-swing-arm suspension

The motors are connected to the solid rubber wheels via special steel-fiber-reinforced urethane drive belts, which are claimed to be the toughest of those used on any electric skateboard. Additionally, the front and rear trucks are connected to the deck via single swing arms (one arm per truck), for stable yet substantial suspension.

The 10-inch (250-mm)-wide carbon fiber deck itself is hollow, housing the battery and other electronics. Users can take off its top panel simply by removing eight screws, allowing them to upgrade or service components as necessary. One 2-hour charge of the 48V/1,089-Wh lithium battery is claimed to be good for a range of up to 30 miles (48 km).

Riders control their speed via a wireless remote – they can also tweak the board's electric performance via an accompanying app
Riders control their speed via a wireless remote – they can also tweak the board's electric performance via an accompanying app

The whole rig reportedly tips the scales at 17 kg (37.5 lb).

Should you want a Mach One of your own, be prepared to shell out AU$5,298 (about US$3,173). Pricing will increase once the first 100 orders sell out.

Mach One (XP3): Riding Footage

Source: Radium Performance

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

Urban TransportElectric SkateboardsCarbon Fiber
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!