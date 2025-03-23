Carbon-deck electric skateboard looks like it belongs in The Matrix

As is the case with ebikes, there are some electric skateboards that hide their tech in a retro design, and others that absolutely revel in it. Parsec's Aero Pro is definitely among the latter, looking a bit like an e-skateboard from the future.

There are actually two versions of the Aero Pro, the S and the longer-range X.

Both feature a T800 carbon fiber deck; dual Hobbywing 5250 rear-wheel-drive motors; 7075-T6511 aluminum trucks with S136H steel axles and 80-mm polyurethane wheels; a top speed of 27 mph (43 km/h); and the ability to accommodate riders weighing up to 250 lb (113 kg).

That said, the 1.2-inch (30-mm)-thick carbon deck is reportedly able to withstand up to 1,746 lb (793 kg) of force across its center without breaking.

The charging port is conveniently located on top of the deck Parsec

The big difference between the S and the X is the battery. Whereas the S has a 222-Wh Molicel P45B battery that delivers a claimed range of 14 miles (23 km) per 92-minute charge, the X's 444-Wh battery manages 32 miles (53 km) per 182-minute charge. A regenerative braking system helps attain those figures.

The larger battery does result in more weight, as the S and the X are said to tip the scales at 15.5 and 18.3 lb (7 and 8.3 kg), respectively. Both boards can be carried via a handle in the nose of the deck, which handily flips up for grabbing when you step on the deck's kicktail.

Top and bottom views of the Aero Pro, which measures 38.3 x 11 x 4.7 inches (974 x 279 x 120 mm) Parsec

As can be seen in the photos, the Aero Pro's deck sits more between the trucks than above them, keeping its ride height at a relatively low and stable 3.35 inches (85 mm).

Another big selling feature is the proprietary Efficient Precision Idler-Controlled (EPIC) drivetrain, which connects each rear wheel to its respective motor via a precisely tensioned belt. This setup is claimed to keep the belt tight enough to stop it from skipping/slipping, yet loose enough that it produces little resistance while coasting.

If you want absolutely no belt resistance – such as when making short non-motorized trips – the belts can be temporarily removed (and reinstalled) by hand in a claimed 15 seconds.

A close look at the EPIC belt-drive drivetrain Parsec

After an initial delay, Parsec has shipped a first batch of the boards to buyers. The company is now accepting preorders for a second run, which should ship late next month. An Aero Pro S will set you back US$1,199, with $1,399 required for an X. Both of those prices are $200 off planned retail.

There's more information in the following video.

A New Hope for Lightweight Electric Skateboards — Parsec Aero Pro Explained

Source: Parsec

