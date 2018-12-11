The completion of sea trials comes on the heels of the previous craft, USS Sioux City (LCS 11), being commissioned on November 17 in Annapolis, Maryland. Lockheed says the trials included full-power runs and maneuverability testing, as well as surface and air detect-to-engage demonstrations of the ship's combat system. In addition, there were demonstrations of the ship's ability to handle aviation support, launch and recover small boats, and its machinery control and automated systems.