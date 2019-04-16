According to Lockheed, the PDAS was developed specifically for US Army rotorcraft and uses six infrared sensors distributed around the airframe that collect and generate real-time imagery through an open-architecture processor that is then fed to the craft's crew through their helmets and cockpit displays. This not only gives them an all-around view, but also a scene and point and multi-object tracking capability, along with automatic search and track functions to identify and follow targets on the ground.