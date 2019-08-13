Being developed by a team at Austria's Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) as part of the European CARES (City Air Remote Emission Sensing) project, the sensor incorporates a two-tined tuning fork. Those tines are initially set to vibrate utilizing laser pulses. When airborne particles in the exhaust of passing vehicles subsequently pass between the tines, those particles become excited by the vibrations, causing each one of them to produce an audible signal.