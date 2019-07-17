The 1,427 sq m (roughly 4,680 sq ft) building features six V-shaped areas which host a reception, a dining area, and four office spaces. The decor makes much use of exposed concrete and the spaces are connected by a breezy open corridor. The six areas are topped by rooftop gardens and greenery-filled outdoor work spaces and pathways, while the V-shaped walls are also intended to provide shade and to channel the breeze at different points.