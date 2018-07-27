The July 26 morning flight over the Mojave Air and Space Port is the third powered flight in four months of the Unity as Virgin Galactic ramps up to eventual commercial flights to carry passengers and payloads into space on suborbital trajectories before returning to land like a glider. It's also the first flight of the experimental spaceplane to reach the lower reaches of the mesosphere – the region of the atmosphere above the stratosphere ranging from 31 to 62 mi (50 to 100 km).