Interestingly, the stars were aligned to make 1816 a bitterly cold year already. It fell towards the end of a natural global cooling period sometimes known as the Little Ice Age, spanning from the 16th to mid-19th centuries. It also fell in the middle of the Dalton Minimum, the decade or so where the Sun's activity was the quietest it's ever been on record. The eruption of Mount Tambora, it seems, was just the icing on the cake.