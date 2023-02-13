© 2023 New Atlas
Virtual Reality

Bigscreen makes a play for smallest VR headset crown

By Paul Ridden
February 13, 2023
Bigscreen makes a play for smallest VR headset crown
On its own, the Bigscreen Beyond VR headset weighs in at just 127 g, not including the strap
On its own, the Bigscreen Beyond VR headset weighs in at just 127 g, not including the strap
View 5 Images
On its own, the Bigscreen Beyond VR headset weighs in at just 127 g, not including the strap
1/5
On its own, the Bigscreen Beyond VR headset weighs in at just 127 g, not including the strap
The Bigscreen Beyond VR headset is custom-fitted to a user's face for optimum comfort
2/5
The Bigscreen Beyond VR headset is custom-fitted to a user's face for optimum comfort
The Bigscreen Beyond VR headset is compatible with SteamVR controllers, including the Valve Index and HTC Vive controllers
3/5
The Bigscreen Beyond VR headset is compatible with SteamVR controllers, including the Valve Index and HTC Vive controllers
Early prototype of the Bigscreen Beyond VR headset
4/5
Early prototype of the Bigscreen Beyond VR headset
Early prototype of the Bigscreen Beyond VR headset
5/5
Early prototype of the Bigscreen Beyond VR headset
View gallery - 5 images

LA-based VR platform company Bigscreen is moving into hardware with the launch of the Beyond headset, which is claimed to be the world's smallest – coming in at less than an inch at its thinnest point and said to weigh in six times lighter than other VR devices.

"As passionate VR enthusiasts, we built the VR headset we wanted for ourselves," said Bigscreen's founder and CEO, Darshan Shankar. "Today’s leading VR headsets have doubled in weight compared to headsets from 2016. We built Beyond because we felt VR was too heavy, bulky, and uncomfortable. We invented new technologies to increase comfort, and developed ultra-high-end components like OLED microdisplays and pancake optics to increase immersion. To deliver the best software experience for watching movies in Bigscreen, we also had to build the best hardware with Bigscreen Beyond."

The headset measures 24 - 49.2 mm deep, 143.1 mm long and 52.4 mm wide (0.9-1.9 x 5.6 x 2 in), and tips the scales at 127 g (4.5 oz) on its own, though that could increase to as much as 185 g (6.5 oz) depending on customer requirements. Either way, that's a good deal smaller and lighter than Meta's Quest Pro and the PS VR2 from Sony, by way of examples.

The Bigscreen Beyond VR headset is custom-fitted to a user's face for optimum comfort
The Bigscreen Beyond VR headset is custom-fitted to a user's face for optimum comfort

Its two 1-inch micro-OLED displays – each at 2,560 x 2,560 pixels – offer a combined resolution of 5K (5,120 x 2,560), with 7.2-µm-wide pixels, RGB stripe subpixels and "an incredible fill factor" reportedly joining forces to eliminate the so-called screen door effect. And users are treated to two available refresh rates of 75 Hz or 90 Hz. Custom pancake optics made up of glass, plastic polymers and films produce a field of view of 93 degrees horizontal and 90 degrees vertical, as well as boasting 28-pixels-per-degree visuals.

The Beyond has SteamVR tracking cooked in to keep tabs on position and orientation over three dimensions, though users will need to invest in at least one SteamVR base station to unlock six degrees of freedom. The headset is also said to be compatible with hundreds of VR games and apps on Steam via a cabled Windows PC, and works with SteamVR controllers and accessories. Users can even achieve full-body tracking using such things as HTC Vive or Tundra trackers.

Interestingly, each headset will be custom-built to perfectly match a customer's face and eye position courtesy of a 3D scan performed by the user with a iPhone XR (or newer) camera – Android smartphones are not supported as yet. This enables Bigscreen to create a hand-washable custom face cushion to ensure the correct alignment of optics to a specific user, as well as sealing off light leakage and making for even weight distribution. Folks who wear glasses can order optional prescription lenses that are secured in place with magnets.

The Bigscreen Beyond VR headset is compatible with SteamVR controllers, including the Valve Index and HTC Vive controllers
The Bigscreen Beyond VR headset is compatible with SteamVR controllers, including the Valve Index and HTC Vive controllers

The headset comes with a lightweight strap as standard, which adds another 28 g (0.9 oz) to the overall weight, but can be optioned with an Audio Strap that cups the top and back of the head for improved comfort and sports on-ear headphones.

The Bigscreen Beyond VR headset is up for pre-order now, starting at US$999 – which includes a 5-m (16-ft) fiber-optic cable and a Link box for connection to a computer that boasts at least quad-core processing and either GeForce RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5070 XT (or newer) graphics. Controllers are not included in the ticket price.

The first shipping wave to the US only is due to start in Q3 2023, followed by Canada and Europe in Q4 and Japan, Australia and New Zealand later in the year. The video below has more.

Introducing Bigscreen Beyond, the world's smallest VR headset

Product page: Bigscreen Beyond

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Virtual RealityVRHeadset
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!