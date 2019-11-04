Varjo VR-2 virtual reality headset delivers "human-eye resolution"

If you're performing tasks such as design work, it's important that you really be able to see the difference in textures of various materials. Boasting what its makers call human-eye resolution, the Varjo VR-2 virtual reality headset is designed with such applications firmly in mind.

Showcased in Vancouver last weekend at the VR/AR Global Summit, the VR-2 features a "Bionic Display" that combines two 1920 x 1080p micro-LEDs and two 1440 x 1600p AMOLEDs (active matrix organic light-emitting diodes). This results in an 87-degree field of view with a resolution of 60 PPD (pixels per degree) in the center of the frame – human 20/20 vision is also 60 PPD, at the center of the eye.

Helping things out are a 10,000:1 infinite contrast ratio designed to deliver "the deepest blacks and individually calibrated colors," along with different refractive-index lenses in each eye that combine to minimize color aberrations and reflections.

The VR-2 weighs 605 grams, not including the headband Varjo

When we tried the headset out at the show, we were certainly quite impressed with its display. Not only are users able to look around within photo-realistic environments, but when they want to get a closer look at an object, they simply lean in closer to it – just like they would in real life. Doing so, for example, it's possible to start by seeing a newspaper from a distance, and then proceed to actually read the fine text printed upon it.

Utilizing the device's eye-tracking capability, it's also possible to select and "click upon" items within the display, simply by lingering one's gaze upon them.

Released in mid-October, the Varjo VR-2 is compatible with Windows 10 desktop computers and laptops, and is priced at US$4,995 (including software and support license). There's also a Leap Motion-equipped VR-2 Pro model which tracks users' hands, allowing them to manipulate virtual objects in the onscreen environment – it sells for $5,995.

Product page: Varjo VR-2