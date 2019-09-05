Garmin introduces a host of new smartwatches at IFA 2019

If you're in the market for a new Garmin smartwatch, you've now got plenty more options to choose from, thanks to the IFA 2019 tech expo. Garmin has used the event to launch no fewer than four new or updated model ranges for those seeking to get some extra smarts on their wrist.

Let's start with both the cheapest and most expensive of the new batch (depending on the model you go for), the updated Garmin Vivomove series. These devices mix traditional timekeeping mechanics with added smart features, perhaps an attempt to broaden the appeal of the company's smartwatches beyond seasoned runners and hikers.

You've got four different variations to pick from under the Vivomove banner: the Vivomove 3 and the Vivomove 3S (the same stainless steel watch at two different sizes), the Vivomove Style (with aluminum casing and nylon strap options), and the Vivomove Luxe (adding leather and metal straps, plus more complex on-screen graphics).

These watches last up to five days between charges with all their features enabled, Garmin says, and can do all the usual activity tracking you might need too. The Vivomove 3 and Vivomove 3S will set you back between US$249.99 and $549.99.

The Garmin Vivomove mixes traditional watch mechanics with a dash of smartwatch Garmin

Next in line are the Vivoactive watches, which have long offered fitness and activity enthusiasts a cheaper alternative to the Garmin fēnix line. With the new Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 4S models, we're getting better sleep and body energy tracking, respiration tracking, some extra battery life and a few other minor improvements over the older models.

These are smartwatches designed for people who want to get serious about tracking runs, hikes and other activities, but not too serious. You've got two sizes (40 and 45 mm) and a total of six different casing and strap color combinations to pick from.

The Vivoactive 4 watches include all the activity tracking basics, plus the new features we mentioned above, plus more than 40 animated workouts you can follow on screen if you need some guidance for your cardio or yoga. Both the larger Vivoactive 4 retails and the smaller Vivoactive 4S retail for $349.99.

Next, the brand new Garmin Venu, perhaps best described as Garmin's most direct Apple Watch challenger yet – it has the same sort of blend of hardware style and software fitness focus as Apple's wearable, with a bright touchscreen display and aesthetics more suited to the gym than the mountains.

The Garmin Venu is a direct competitor to the Apple Watch Garmin

You get all the fitness and activity tracking features, smartphone notifications and heart rate monitoring of the Vivoactive, but it's wrapped in a more fashionable package, the screen is a brighter AMOLED affair, and there's on-board GPS (for monitoring your location without a phone).

Like the Vivoactive, you get those improved sleep and energy tracking features, and Garmin is promising up to five days of battery life in smartwatch mode – so it definitely has the edge over the Apple Watch there. You've got four casing and strap options to pick from, and the watch retails for $399.99.

Lastly, Garmin is also introducing a superhero-themed smartwatch in partnership with Marvel. The Legacy Hero Series watches offer either a Captain Marvel or First Avenger theme (in terms of the physical and digital design), all the standard Garmin smartwatch goodies, and on-board GPS. They're priced the same as the Venu, at $399.99.

That's a lot of new smartwatches to get your head around, so we'd recommend heading over to the Garmin website to check out all the similarities and differences between the new wearables, as well as the design options. It's certainly fair to say that there's now a Garmin smartwatch out there for everyone.

Product pages: Garmin