Human Headphones do away with the headband

When we first tried Earin's true wireless earphones back in 2015, we were initially concerned that they would fall out and be lost. When you first see the innovative Human Headphones over-ears, you might well think the same as there are no wires connecting them to a source device or a headband keeping them safe on the head. But just like wireless in-ears, these novel headphones are designed to stay put.

We first got wind of these sleek personal speakers for the ears back in 2016, which were then unnamed. The Human Headphones are reported to be about a fifth of the weight of traditional circumaurals, while boasting twice the battery life and a longer wireless reach than many wireless buds.

Human Inc says that the headphones have been designed to adapt to the physical structure of the wearer's ear. In use they look like some invisible band is running over the top of the head and holding them in place, but each earpiece is actually mounted directly on the ear.

The Human Headphones won't flatten your hair with an over-the-head band Human Inc

"No other headphones adapt to your life the way Human Headphones do," said the company's co-founder Ben Willis. "As such, these devices are poised to change how we interact with and use technology throughout our day on a massive scale. We could not just adopt the traditional headphone or in-ear designs because in doing so, you also adopt their fundamental legacy issues and limitations, with product comfort being one of the largest problems for both. By going back to the drawing board, we were able to both construct an entirely new form that is really driven by the anatomy of all human ears to set a new bar for comfort, while additionally opening up device real estate for the technology needed in delivering a very powerful hardware and software platform. Our platform is not only powerful enough for today, but also will support integration of future voice experiences."

So what does all that mean? Well, for starters the outer surface of the headphone house is touch-enabled and supports gesture control of playback and volume level. Touch is also used to take calls and activate the voice assistant running on a paired smartphone, if used as a source device.

As promised previously, the headphones can be used as a language translator, and can handle up to 11 different languages with quick, group and speaker modes available. And users can adjust the amount of sound coming in from the outside by tapping on the outside, which will be useful when walking through traffic.

No headband here: The Human Headphones weight just 1.62 ounces Human Inc

Seattle-based Human Inc is promising "great dynamic range from deep bass to high notes, accuracy of instruments, with a full sound stage," the headphones are reported to be good for up to nine hours of per charge battery life and have a wireless reach of up to 100 ft (30 m). And, when the two earpieces are snapped together, the resulting unit then works as a portable Bluetooth speaker.

The Human Headphones carry a recommended retail price of US$399, but are currently available for an introductory offer of $259 while stocks last.

Product page: Human Headphones