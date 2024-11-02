© 2024 New Atlas
Wearables

Mission to EarthPhase watch boasts cunning complication

By David Szondy
November 01, 2024
Mission to EarthPhase watch boasts cunning complication
The new MoonSwatch has a tachymeter
The new MoonSwatch has a tachymeter
View 16 Images
The new MoonSwatch has a tachymeter
1/16
The new MoonSwatch has a tachymeter
The MoonSwatch has a Bioceramic case
2/16
The MoonSwatch has a Bioceramic case
The MoonSwatch's luminous hands
3/16
The MoonSwatch's luminous hands
There are two moonphase indicators
4/16
There are two moonphase indicators
The MoonSwatch comes in a non-limited edition
5/16
The MoonSwatch comes in a non-limited edition
The watch with strap
6/16
The watch with strap
The MoonSwatch has a quartz movement
7/16
The MoonSwatch has a quartz movement
The Mission to EarthPhase watch
8/16
The Mission to EarthPhase watch
The Earthphase indicator
9/16
The Earthphase indicator
The glowing Earthphase indicator
10/16
The glowing Earthphase indicator
Mission to EarthPhase watch reverse
11/16
Mission to EarthPhase watch reverse
Mission to EarthPhase watch retails for US$330
12/16
Mission to EarthPhase watch retails for US$330
Watch reverse with strap
13/16
Watch reverse with strap
Details of watch reverse
14/16
Details of watch reverse
The Mission to EarthPhase watch is based on the Omega Speedmaster
15/16
The Mission to EarthPhase watch is based on the Omega Speedmaster
Mission to EarthPhase watch crown
16/16
Mission to EarthPhase watch crown
View gallery - 16 images

Omega and Swatch's MoonSwatch line of fashion wristwatches may not qualify as haute chronologie or a showcase of the watchmaker's craft, but they have managed to introduce what may well be a unique function in the Mission to EarthPhase watch.

The partnership between luxury watch brand Omega and pop street brand Swatch at first seems very odd, but such pairings sometimes have unexpected results. In this case, it's not just unexpected, but flat out eyebrow raising because it's produced a new complication that's not only the first of its kind I've ever seen, but one based on an amazingly geeky bit of trivia.

If you've looked at enough watches, you've certainly come across a moonphase complication. This is a little window with a stylized Moon that shows what phase our natural satellite is in, from New to Full. However, there's a neat little fact that, as Sir Micael Caine would say, not a lot of people know.

The Earthphase indicator
The Earthphase indicator

That is, the phases of the Earth and Moon are exactly reversed, so when the Moon is New, the Earth is Full. This is something you can verify for yourself by looking at the Moon in a suitably dark place when it's just starting to wax. If you look very carefully, you'll notice that the vast darkened part of the Moon is faintly illuminated.

This is called Earthlight, which is sunlight reflected from the Full Earth onto the almost New Moon.

It's also the clever bit of the Mission to EarthPhase watch. Along with two Moonphase complications (one for the Northern and the other for the Southern Hemisphere), the watch has an Earthphase complication to show how our planet looks from the surface of the Moon and turns in the opposite direction to the Moonphase dials.

The Mission to EarthPhase watch is based on the Omega Speedmaster, so it has a chronograph as well as a tachymeter on the bezel. The disappointing quartz movement is set inside a largish 42-mm water-resistant case made of Bioceramic, which is made from a mixture of ceramic and castor oil. The crystal is made of "biosourced" glass and the gray dial has Super-LumiNova-coated markers and hands.

The new Mission to EarthPhase is available from November 2 in a non-limited edition for US$330.

Source: Omega

View gallery - 16 images

Tags

WearablesWatchesOmega Watches
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!