Rugged TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch first to run with Snapdragon W5 Plus
We were pretty impressed by the smartwatch experience offered by Mobvoi when the original TicWatch Pro launched in 2018, and now the company has moved into a new generation with its "most powerful TicWatch to date."
The TicWatch Pro 5 not only runs Wear OS 3 (though it's unclear when – or even if – the smartwatch will be updated to the recently announced Wear OS 4 platform), but Mobvoi has included its own Large Language Model called Sequence Monkey to enhance the smartwatch's AI CoPilot feature.
The aerospace-grade aluminum and nylon case is home to a 36.3-mm (1.43-in) always-on display topped in durable Corning Gorilla Glass. The dual-layer display's ultra-low-power display that sits above the main OLED screen allows wearers to view essential health metrics without waking the smartwatch, courtesy of switchable tiles controlled by a brand new rotating crown (which can also be used to launch apps, adjust volume, zoom in/out in maps and more).
This display mode can also pulse a wearer's heart-rate in different colors to match different activities. And the smartwatch comes with an included TimeShow app for more than a thousand watch faces to choose from. The Pro 5 measures 50.1 x 48 mm, and is 12.2 mm thick (1.97 x 1.88 x 0.48 in), and tips the scales at 44.3 g (1.56 oz).
It's reported to be the first smartwatch to be built round Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 platform, which is said to offer twice the performance of the 4100+ platform, along with improved power efficiency and a better feature set. Elsewhere, there's 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, Bluetooth 5.2, support for Google Pay and Wi-Fi.
The wearable is able to connect to multiple global satellite systems – GPS, Beidou, Glonas, Galileo and QZSS – for route planning and tracking accuracy, plus there's a built-in compass and a barometer as well.
It sports a PPG heart-rate sensor, and can also measure SpO2 levels and skin temperature. AI-powered sleep tracking is cooked in, with daily, weekly and monthly reports available, and the smartwatch can also assess fatigue and stress levels. Mobvoi has more than a hundred pro-level workout modes on tap too.
The Pro 5 has been tested to MIL-STD-810H durability standards and is waterproof to 5ATM, so it can accompany you on overland adventures or training laps in the pool. The 628-mAh battery is reckoned good for up to 80 hours of per-charge usage in that ultra-low-power mode, with a 30-minute fast top-up getting up to 65-percent capacity. And there's a built-in mic and speaker for taking and making calls direct from the wrist, via a paired Android smartphone.
"It's been an honor working with some of the world's leading global technology companies like Google and Qualcomm to create this next-generation TicWatch that integrates our in-house AI-based algorithms, setting a new standard for the category," said Mobvoi's VP of engineering. "Our team has spent countless hours perfecting these algorithms behind 24/7 continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep and fitness tracking features, and more to provide users with a seamless, enjoyable experience whether they are at home, in the gym, or on a hike. All of these bring our smartwatch closer to becoming a health copilot."
The TicWatch Pro 5 is on sale now for US$349.99, with five silicone watchband colors to choose from.
