TrueSmart 2 smartwatch helps keep seniors safe and connected

Exactly 10 years ago, New York's Omate launched a funding campaign on Kickstarter for a standalone smartwatch called the TrueSmart. Now the company has launched the second generation, this time as a Wearable-as-a-Service platform for seniors and lone workers.

The original TrueSmart attracted more than 4,000 backers and raised over a million dollars on Kickstarter. It could be paired with a smartphone over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, or could operate as a water-resistant standalone device when a microSIM was placed in its slot.

Where that wearable was launched directly at consumers, the TrueSmart 2 is geared towards "professional services providers from telco, insurance and telecare services providers and more," with Arkea Assistance in Europe announced as the first partner service.

The new wearable is also reported to be water-resistant, but sports a 2-inch AMOLED touchscreen, features dual-core processing brains supported by 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage, and includes dual cameras.

The TrueSmart 2 smartwatch features a 2-inch AMOLED touch display, dual cameras, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi Omate

A heart-rate monitor, step counter and sleep tracking capabilities are cooked in, the smartwatch boasts 4G LTE and Wi-Fi capabilities for "quick access to emergency services anytime, anywhere." Plus there's accurate location tracking via GPS, Wi-Fi and LBS triangulation, as well as SOS features, fall detection and non-movement detection – all linked to partner services for help when needed.

"The TrueSmart 2 represents a significant leap forward in technology, we are grateful to have partners worldwide using our WaaS platform to save lives every day," said Omate's founder and CEO, Laurent Le Pen. "The TrueSmart 2 is our vision for the coming decade to help seniors stay safe and live their lives with confidence. We are committed to delivering a premium experience, seamlessly blending functionality and style to our customers."

The TrueSmart 2 will be available to Omate's B2B channels from next month.

Source: Omate