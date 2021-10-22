Razer's ready to rumble with headphones that vibrate to gaming action

At the RazerCon 2021 livestream event, the gaming brand launched new additions to its Kraken headset family with HyperSense haptic feedback technology cooked in, adding another immersive dimension to gameplay by converting sound signals into "dynamic touch-sensory feedback."

Two of the three new gaming headsets announced feature Razer's HyperSense tech, with the Kraken V3 Pro also bringing wireless connectivity to the Kraken family for the first time.

The Kraken V3 Pro headphones are the first in the gaming headset family to go wireless Razer

In a similar way that you can feel a rumble during explosions and other key in-game events when using some controllers, the Lofelt L5 haptic drivers at the heart of the HyperSense setup convert audio cues in a game into vibrations on your head in real time, flowing left or right as needed and coming with adjustable strength. The upshot being that gamers are immersed in multi-sensory action – with Razer promising natural, lifelike sensory feedback over a wide frequency range.

The Pro headphones can wirelessly connect via Razer's Hyperspeed 2.4-GHz technology, which the company boasts is three times faster than "any other wireless gaming technology as tested by TÜV SÜD PSB." They come with a wireless dongle that's compatible with the Playstation and docked Switch, and can also operate cabled via a 3.5-mm jack.

The over-ear gaming headphones feature TriForce Titanium 50-mm three-in-one drivers that are reported able to handle bass, mids and treble separately for a smoother frequency response and a fuller sound, and THX 7.1 surround-sound spatial audio is included too for "true-to-life acoustics."

The Kraken V3 Pro gaming headphones come with a detachable supercardoid boom mic for the promise of clearer comms in the heat of battle Razer

They come with a 9.9-mm detachable supercardoid mic, offer long-session comfort thanks to plush memory foam pads, there's passive noise isolation only here, and of course, Razer has included Chroma RGB lighting effects.

With haptics and lights doing their thing, per-charge battery life is up to 11 hours, or up to 44 hours without.

The Kraken V3 Pro headphones are priced at US$199.99, with availability shown as "coming soon."

The $129.99 Kraken V3 HyperSense headphones are essentially the same as the Pro, but don't come with wireless connectivity. And the Kraken V3 don't have wireless or haptics but are the cheapest of the trio at $99.99.

The Project Hazel smart facemask concept from CES 2021 goes into production as the Razer Zephyr Razer

Other announcements made at RazerCon 2021 include the realization of the Project Hazel RGB smart facemask concept shown at CES 2021 back in January, now going into production as the Razer Zephyr. The striking wearable is partially transparent to aid with person-to-person communication, comes with N95-grade filters, rocks two-speed fans and gets colorful with Chroma RGB lighting. All for $99.99 on its own, or $149.99 with three filter packs. Replacement filters are priced at $29.99 per set of 10.

Source: Razer