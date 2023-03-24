Stealth Pro wireless gaming headphones boast best-in-class ANC

Gaming accessory brand Turtle Beach has announced a new pair of flagship wireless gaming headphones called the Stealth Pro, which are claimed to deliver "the most effective noise-cancellation in a gaming headset."

The "competitively benchmarked" active noise cancellation setup employs four internal microphones to reduce ambient noise levels by 25 dB, with a companion mobile app for iOS/Android used to adjust the ANC from almost full transparency to fully active as desired, or transfer such duties to the headset's outer function wheel.

The app also allows for mapping custom functions to the wheel and mode button, tweaking the 10-band EQ, dialing in the noise gate, adjusting mic sensitivity and monitoring levels, and so on.

Built for road readiness and long-haul comfort, the headphones feature a steel-reinforced headband and frame, plush foam cushions wrapped in a leatherette material, and thanks to patented technology, folks who wear glasses shouldn't be punished by pinch.

The Stealth Pro wireless headphones are supplied with two 12-hour battery packs, which are recharged atop the low-profile wireless transmitter module Turtle Beach

The combination of hand-matched 50-mm Nanoclear signature drivers in optimized audio cavities and active software tuning comes with the promise of "a highly-detailed soundstage for captivating 3D surround sound." Gamers can communicate with the rest of the team via two built-in microphones or by attaching the supplied TruSpeak boom mic. Either way, the setup is designed to zero in on the player's and is reported able to reduce background noise by up to 97%.

For extended gameplay, the 12-hour battery pack is removable and can be swapped out for another (which is supplied). If you're caught short, a 15-minute top-up on the charging station offers up to three hours of use. That charging station also serves as a low-profile transmitter for a "lag-free" 2.4-GHz wireless connection up to 50 ft (15 m) away. And Bluetooth 5.1 is cooked in too, for streaming music from a smartphone, or taking calls while in the game.

In addition to a 2.4-GHz wireless connection to a low-profile transmitter, the Stealth Pro wireless headphones also include Bluetooth 5.1 for streaming music from a phone, or taking calls during gameplay Turtle Beach

"Our Stealth Pro is the absolute pinnacle of gaming audio with sound quality, noise-cancellation, build quality, and comfort that are simply unmatched," said company chairman and CEO, Juergen Stark. "Not only does the Stealth Pro’s high-quality audio beat everything else in the market, but all your settings are saved directly to the headset and controlled in the app, so you can take your personalized sound with you when you’re on the go."

The Stealth Pro gaming headphones are being readied for action on Xbox, PlayStation, Windows or Mac computers, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices for the rather high ticket price of US$329.99. The pre-order books are open now, ahead of global release on April 23. The video below has more.

THE PROPHECY

Product page: Stealth Pro