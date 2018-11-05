DSLR lenses can be mounted to this 4G-connected Android camera
Why carry a dedicated camera around these days when your phone can take care of most moment capture needs? Well, smartphone camera sensors are on the small side, and you have to make do with the lenses provided. Chinese photographic equipment maker Yongnuo has revealed the YN450, a smartphone-like mirrorless camera that runs Android and is compatible with Canon camera lenses.
The YN450 will run Android 7.1 and have Qualcomm octa-core processing brains supported by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. There'll be built-in Wi-Fi and support for 3G/4G mobile data, too.
Photographers can make use of an 8 megapixel camera out front but Canon's EF camera lenses can be mounted to the device's body to feed its 16 megapixel Panasonic MFT CMOS sensor, with user interfacing taking place on a smartphone-like 5-inch Full HD multi-touch display.
Yongnuo reckons that the YN450 is capable of recording 4K video at 30 frames per second, has dual microphones, GPS, an LED flash module and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The revealed specs round out with RAW image support and a 4,000 mAh battery.
No pricing or availability information has been released for the YN450 camera at this time.
Source: Yongnuo
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more