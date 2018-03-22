Zaha Hadid Architects recently completed its first project in New York City. Designed by the firm's founder before her death, 520 West 28th Street is a luxury condo situated next to the city's High Line that features an eye-catching steel and glass facade.







Hadid isn't actually listed as the architect of this project (that honor went to Ismael Lyva Architects), as she wasn't registered as an architect in New York State, but she is responsible for the design. The fluid steel curves that make up the futuristic facade and balconies comprise 900 pieces painstakingly crafted, cut and welded by Philadelphia metalworker M. Cohen and Sons.

520 West 28th Street rises to 11 stories. Inside, the building features 39 very high-end residences comprising between two and five bedrooms. They boast 11 ft (3.3 m)-high ceilings, kitchens co-designed by Hadid and Italian firm Boffi, and en-suite bathrooms – though not, it appears, the bathrooms designed by Hadid herself.

The building provides many residents with their own elevator lobbies, as well as a spa and pool, sculpture garden, and an entertainment suite with private IMAX cinema – the first private IMAX in NYC according to developer Related Companies, which is also behind the nearby Vessel.

In addition, residents can make use of a mechanized storage and valet system. The New York Times reports that this consists of robotic platforms that haul belongings to and from a shipping container-like space. These robots are also powerful enough to haul cars to their parking spaces. It's pretty fancy stuff, and lends the impression that no expense was spared with this project.