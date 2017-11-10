Around 18 months have passed since Zaha Hadid died suddenly, but the company she founded seems as busy as ever. Shortly after completing KAPSARC in Saudi Arabia, construction work has just begun on a new tower in Mexico City called the Bora Residential Tower.

There are no details available on its exact height, but Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) says that the Bora Residential Tower will be the tallest residential building in Mexico City once complete. It's located next to La Mexicana, the city's largest new public space, and will comprise over 50 floors, with around 220 one, two and three bedroom apartments.

Each floor will mix multiple apartment types to try and foster a sense of community and include "families, first-time homeowners, professionals and retirees," according to the firm. We can't imagine many first-time homeowners would be able to afford to live in a Zaha Hadid-designed building, but perhaps some affordable housing rates will be included as part of the project.

The design of the building is quite interesting, especially at its base which features large sculpted canopies that will offer a sheltered space. Restaurants and shops will be installed at street level and balconies will offer some outdoor space to residents.

With the terrible September earthquake still on everyone's mind in that part of the world, ZHA says that the tower takes local seismicity into mind.

"The tower's structure has also been designed for optimum flexibility and ductility, as well as an overall reduction in its weight, to best respond in seismic conditions, with the 10-story canopies at its base providing additional lateral stability," says ZHA.