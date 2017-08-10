We've seen plenty of inventors try and reinvent the bicycle, but there aren't many that take inspiration from the penny-farthing. The first MC2 caught our attention with its odd-sized wheels and multi-mode riding position, and its follow-up is just as interesting. With no chain and a laid-back driving position the MC2 Chopper is every bit as strange as its predecessor, but it's strange in the best way possible.

As you can probably see, there's nothing conventional about the MC2 Chopper. Rather than running with a conventional chain and derailleur setup, the Chopper has its pedals mounted directly to the driven wheels like a fixie. Except it isn't a fixed-gear bike, because it has a two-speed gearbox integrated into the hub, and riders benefit from a pedal-assist electric system.

The battery for the pedal-assist system is cleverly disguised as a water bottle on the back of the seat, and offers 50 km (31 mi) of range in Chopper guise or 80 km (50 mi) in Chopper+ trim. The 6.8-Ah battery in the base model contributes to its 20 kg (44 lb) weight, while the 10.2-Ah Chopper+ tips the scales at 22 kg (49 lb).

Riders are treated to an adjustable suspension setup, and there are hydraulic disc brakes on the 26-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels. The frame itself is made of aluminum alloy and the front fork is carbon fiber, while the tires come from Schwalbe. Artistic riders are able to customize the frame with the included sticker packs.

MC2 says the laid-back seating position provided by the noseless saddle and back support makes the Chopper comfortable and easy to ride, while the chunky frame and odd-sized wheels mean you won't have any trouble getting noticed.

At the moment, Che Jing is seeking funding for the MC2 Chopper on IndieGogo, where it has raised more than US$20,600 of its $20,000 goal with 17 days remaining. Pledges start at $999 for a Chopper, while $1,099 is enough to reserve early birds a Chopper+. Should the bike reach production, it's expected to retail for $1,599 in base trim and $1,799 in Plus trim.

Source: MC2