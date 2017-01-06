Take two: GoPro's Karma drone set for 2017 relaunch
It's no secret that the launch of GoPro's Karma drone didn't exactly go to plan, with the company quickly recalling thousands of the highly anticipated aircraft due to a few instances of power failure. The company is now looking to jump back on the flying horse, announcing plans to re-release the drone later in the year.
The action camera company is showing off its Karma drone at CES this week, which does seem a bit odd considering it was pulled from the market in November after a number of them tumbled from the sky mid-flight. There are more than a few unnerving examples of this floating around on YouTube.
The company tried to steady the ship with the separate launch of the Karma Grip, a stabilizer that Karma owners could detach from their drone and use as a handheld camera stabilizer for their GoPro, though the drone itself has remained off limits.
But GoPro isn't ready to write off its foray in camera drones as a complete failure just yet. It says it has pinpointed the source of the problem: a mechanical issue relating to how the drone's battery is secured. It is now carrying out testing and will give another update in February, ahead of a global relaunch later in the year.
Source: GoPro