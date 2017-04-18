Gadget turns DJI drone into a handheld cameraView gallery - 2 images
People who own a GoPro Karma drone are already able to remove its camera/gimbal, attach them to the included Karma Grip, and use them to shoot stabilized handheld footage. Owners of the similar DJI Mavic … well, they can't. PolarPro Filters is now offering what might be the next-best thing, however, in the form of the Katana DJI Mavic Tray.
Basically, the Katana is a set of nylon hand grips which the folded-down drone gets slung between. A smartphone mount on top of the device lets users utilize their phone's screen as a monitor, allowing them to control the drone's gimbal-stabilized camera, start/stop recording, and to see what it's seeing in real time – all via the DJI Mavic app, that is.
Sick of Ads?
More than 700 New Atlas Plus subscribers read our newsletter and website without ads.
Join them for just US$19 a year.More Information
There are no camera controls on the Katana itself.
If you're interested in getting one, the device is available now for preorder, priced at US$49.99. Shipping will begin on April 24th.
Source: PolarProView gallery - 2 images