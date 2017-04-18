People who own a GoPro Karma drone are already able to remove its camera/gimbal, attach them to the included Karma Grip, and use them to shoot stabilized handheld footage. Owners of the similar DJI Mavic … well, they can't. PolarPro Filters is now offering what might be the next-best thing, however, in the form of the Katana DJI Mavic Tray.

Basically, the Katana is a set of nylon hand grips which the folded-down drone gets slung between. A smartphone mount on top of the device lets users utilize their phone's screen as a monitor, allowing them to control the drone's gimbal-stabilized camera, start/stop recording, and to see what it's seeing in real time – all via the DJI Mavic app, that is.

There are no camera controls on the Katana itself.

If you're interested in getting one, the device is available now for preorder, priced at US$49.99. Shipping will begin on April 24th.

Source: PolarPro