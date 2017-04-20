Samsung Galaxy Book 2-in-1 tablet goes up for pre-order tomorrowView gallery - 3 images
Samsung first unveiled its Galaxy Book – a Windows-running tablet that doubles as a laptop with its bundled keyboard accessory – in February at the Mobile World Congress. The company finally confirmed a US release date and price point; general availability starts next month.
The Galaxy Book goes up for pre-order through Samsung and Best Buy starting tomorrow, April 21. There will also be an LTE-equipped variant available through Verizon Wireless starting tomorrow. The official release and ship date is May 21.
The Galaxy Book is available in 10.6-inch and 12-inch sizes, which start at US$630 and $1,130, respectively. Verizon's 12-inch LTE version retails for $1,300.
Samsung's answer to convertible tablets like the Microsoft Surface Pro 4, the Galaxy Book stands out because it ships with both a keyboard accessory and an S Pen stylus. In most cases, one or both of these accessories are sold separately. It also runs Windows 10, which should be a boon to productivity, especially compared to options with mobile operating systems (like the iPad Pro and Samsung's own Galaxy Tab S3.)
The Galaxy Book's screen has 1,920 x 1,280 resolution on the 10.6-inch display, and a more impressive 2,160 x 1,440 on the 12-inch model. As far an internals go, the smaller version comes with a 7th-generation Intel Core m3 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The larger Galaxy Book has an Intel Core i5 processor, up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage (though the LTE variant is only available with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage).
Check out our hands-on impressions of the Galaxy Book for more info.
Product page: Samsung