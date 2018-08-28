"Geological fault lines, the exposed location on the peak and the extremely short building span created huge challenges," explains Obermoser Arch-Omo. "The crew could not work for more than a few weeks at a time, therefore the people and crew on site had to work on rotation shifts. During the construction phase, the weather turned out as one the worst winters in the last 15 years, snowfall started in July, while in winter, storms and massive snowfall prevented us from getting vehicles to the site, so we ended up having to fly the concrete in by helicopter."