The 2018 Architectural Photography Awards shortlist has been announced. This year offers a particularly strong selection of images of the built environment, and the varied subjects range from shiny new skyscrapers to dilapidated structures in the former Soviet Union.
The annual Architectural Photography Awards (formerly the Arcaid Awards) are split into four categories: Exterior, Interior, Sense of Place, and Buildings in Use, with each comprising five finalists. The 20 photographs that make up the shortlist will be exhibited at the World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam between November 28 - 30, and an overall winner will be announced on the 30th.
The awards attracted entries from 47 countries, with most coming from the UK. The judging panel includes photographer Richard Bryant, head of content at photography agency Alamy Alan Capel, and architect James Timberlake of US practice Kieran Timberlake.
One standout shot is this photograph of swimmers taken in Chongqing by China's Zhu Wenqiao. It shows the construction of Raffles City by Safdie Architects visible in the background and was entered into the Sense of Place category.
Canada's Ryan Koopmans took this photograph of a sanatorium in Tskaltubo, in the former Soviet Republic of Georgia. Originally designed by Kalashniko, it's now filled with garbage and hosts a stray dog. It was entered into the Buildings in Use category.
There are also abstract shots, like this photo by Britain's Marius Liutkevicius, which captures an apartment building in Yaiza, Lanzarote, Spain. It was entered into the Exterior category.
