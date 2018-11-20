Best Black Friday 2018 deals: AudioView gallery - 4 images
Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer amazing opportunities to update your audio gear. From a new pair of stylish wireless headphones to a power Bluetooth speaker, here are the best audio deals around. Keep note, some deals are available for a limited period of time so check back periodically to stay updated.
Headphones
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones: $100 (regular price $149, Available November 21)
- Bose - QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299 (regular price $349.99, Available November 22)
- Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: $279.99 (regular price $349.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $239.99 (regular price $299.99)
- Jabra Move Wireless Stereo Headphones: $49.99 (regular price $99.99)
Bluetooth Speakers
Soundbars
- Samsung - 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System with 6-1/2" Wireless Subwoofer: $139.99 (regular price $279.99)
- LG 2.1 Channel 300W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer: $99 (regular price $229)
- VIZIO - 2.1-Channel Soundbar System with 5-1/4" Wireless Subwoofer and Digital Amplifier: $109.99 (regular price $179.99)
- VIZIO SmartCast 36-inch - Sound bar system: $199.99 (regular price $249.99)
- Klipsch R-10B Bluetooth Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer: $279.99 (regular price $499.99)
- Sonos Sub: $599 (regular price $699, Available November 22)
