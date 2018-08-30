Enter the 2.0-liter four-cylinder upgrade. This comes with all-wheel drive and produces a more respectable 166 horsepower (124 kW) in a more honest powerband. That's still only just enough for the EcoSport, but it is close to a good balance for the crossover's needs in most driving situations. The EcoSport being largely an urban vehicle, the around-town acceleration and feel of the 2.0L is a good fit. It's only on the highway and under load (passengers or cargo) that the little engine begins to struggle. We'd also suspect it struggles to tow a trailer at the rated 2,000-lb (908-kg) capacity, but we also note that most in this class offer no towing at all.