A weak point for the Jaguar XF Sportbrake is with its technology offerings. Jaguar has yet to really catch up to the rest of the luxury market's capabilities in this regard. The infotainment interface is easy to use, but that comes largely because there isn't much it can do. An 8-inch touchscreen is standard and a 12-inch screen is an upgrade option. Both are crisp and respond quickly, but the 12-inch offers more layout options and ease of read in comparison to the smaller option. There is no Android Auto or Apple CarPlay connectivity as a proprietary Jaguar app attempts to replace that ... with limited success.