With passengers, the Niro does very well. The front seating is nicely done with plenty of comfort and adjustment options, even in the base model 2018 Niro. The back seat bench is surprisingly large for the class, seating two comfortably and three across when needed. The middle passenger, while cramped for shoulder room, will be happy with the flat floor and higher roof, giving plenty of leg- and headroom. Child safety is not a shining point in the Niro PHEV, with LATCH anchors being stuffed down into the cushions. But getting a rear-facing safety seat into place is easy otherwise, and leaves room for an average-sized adult to sit comfortably in front. That's a rare find in a compact.