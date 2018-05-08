Kia says that the production Niro EV will have over 450 km (280 mi) of range per charge(Credit: Kia)

The Niro EV will be the fully electric version of Kia's subcompact crossover, following the hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions already in production. Set to debut at the Paris Motor Show in September, Kia offered a sneak peek at the Niro EV via a short presser and some photos.



The upcoming production model looks much like the design concept shown at CES earlier this year. Kia says it will have over 450 km (280 mi) of range per charge without sacrificing any of the interior space of the other production Niro models.

The EV will be set apart from other Niro models by its exclusive closed radiator grille, less prominent air intake, and standard LED daytime running lights. The Niro EV is also different from our test model Niro hybrid, sporting more aggressive wheel arches and sleeker body style, which could be the harbinger of a styling refresh for the model going forward.

Kia says it plans to use the electric powertrain found in the Niro EV's on more upcoming vehicles. That powertrain consists of a 64-kWh battery pack offering the aforementioned range of up to 450 km (280 mile), or a smaller 39.2-kWh battery pack with a 240-km (149-mi) range. If those battery sizes seem familiar, it's because they're shared with Hyundai on the similarly-sized Kona EV in a collaborative electric vehicle platform.