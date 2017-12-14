The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the finalists for its 2018 International Prize. Including a total of 62 buildings, from starchitect-designed billion-dollar projects, to low-budget social housing and everything in between, it's a great opportunity to take a gander at some top-drawer architecture.







The biennial International Prize is RIBA's newest high-profile architecture award, and its first winner was unveiled last year. There's a while to go until the next winner is picked though, as RIBA won't be revealing the result until December, 2018.



"The RIBA International List 2018 shines a light on the world's best new buildings and most impressive architectural talent," says RIBA President, Ben Derbyshire."Most importantly, this significant selection of 62 projects illustrates the meaningful impact and transformative quality that well-designed buildings can have on communities, wherever they are in the world."

We've included a few standout projects below, but head to the gallery for a look at all of the nominees. Naturally, we'll be back next year with the winner.

Salerno Maritime Terminal - Zaha Hadid Architects

Zaha Hadid Architects' Salerno Maritime Terminal was the firm's first project to be completed following its founder's death. The imposing building was 16 years in the making, and has an unusual oyster-shaped design constructed primarily from concrete. It includes administration offices, and two terminals.

Post Disaster School - Vin Varavarn

The Post Disaster School, by Vin Varavarn Architects, is an earthquake-resistant school on stilts in Chiang Rai, Thailand. The project was conceived following a deadly quake and uses low-cost, local materials to provide a safe space for kids to learn.

Baitasi House of the Future - Dot Architects