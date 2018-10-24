Audi gives the R8 coupe more power and a revised lookView gallery - 13 images
Audi has presented a newly-upgraded R8 coupe, which will arrive in early 2019. The new 2019 R8 will feature an updated exterior design, more powerful V10 engines, and modified suspension and handling. The unveiling of the 2019 Audi R8 comes after the premier of the R8 LMS GT3 in Paris earlier this year.
The R8, says Oliver Hoffmann, Technical Managing Director of Audi Sport, is "now even more powerful and faster." He noted that the new R8 has about 50 percent of its parts shared with the R8 LMS GT3, and 60 percent with the R8 LMS GT4 race cars.
The changes to the R8's exterior are subtle, but clear once noted. The radiator grille is wider and fatter with thick bars dividing up the air inlets. The R8's hood slits are made to mimic the Audi Ur-quattro brand, and diffusers are more extended. Three exterior packages will be available for the 2019 Audi R8, each coinciding with an engine variant. These highlight the front splitter, side trim work, and diffuser to match the engine badging. Newly-added paint colors for the R8 include Kemora Gray and Ascari Blue (shown).
Under the engine cover, the mid-engined Audi R8 will have two V10 engine options. Both naturally aspirated engines are derived directly from the R8 LMS GT3 and GT4 race models. An engine oil radiator cools the oil separately as it is circulated with a dry sump. This allows for a low engine position and thus low center of gravity for the car, improving drive dynamics on and off the track. The multi-suction pump moves lubricant appropriately in all conditions, even in lateral acceleration of up to 1.5 G. A gasoline particulate filter also improves engine longevity and performance.
Suspension modifications for the 2019 Audi R8 add stability and precision. Both dynamic and electromechanical steering power-assist are available for the R8, and both have been retuned for the 2019 model year. Three traction programs (Dry, Wet, Snow) have been added to the R8's drive select modes alongside the Performance model option. These adapt dynamic parameters to selected conditions for better traction and control, and work with the Electronic Stabilization Control system. They also allow the R8 to brake from 100 km/h (62.1 mph) to a stop up to 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) sooner than with previous models.
The R8 will come standard with 19-inch wheels with ultralight 20-inch fully-milled wheels available as an option. Ceramic brake discs are also offered as an option to replace the standard steel discs. The front stabilizer can be optioned from carbon fiber-reinforced polymer and aluminum to drop about 2 kg (4.4 lb) of weight.
The new 2019 R8 models will arrive in Germany and other European countries in the first quarter of 2019. Audi has promised more information and specifications closer to the product launch.
