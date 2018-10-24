Suspension modifications for the 2019 Audi R8 add stability and precision. Both dynamic and electromechanical steering power-assist are available for the R8, and both have been retuned for the 2019 model year. Three traction programs (Dry, Wet, Snow) have been added to the R8's drive select modes alongside the Performance model option. These adapt dynamic parameters to selected conditions for better traction and control, and work with the Electronic Stabilization Control system. They also allow the R8 to brake from 100 km/h (62.1 mph) to a stop up to 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) sooner than with previous models.