Under the skin, it's much the same as the third-gen Continental coupe: you get the same 6-liter, twin turbo W12 engine, with its 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque and nifty ability to shut down half its cylinders and run as a six, to somewhat rein in its fuel guzzling tendencies. At 20.2 mpg, or 14 l/100km, it's still pretty thirsty, but then you don't buy a Bentley to save money or look like an eco-warrior.