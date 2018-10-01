So all in all, it's not the Custom. It was never going to be the Custom. We should put the Custom out of our minds and look at the production FTR1200 for what it is: a badass-looking retro street tracker with muscle and sex appeal, the first Indian that's going to keep up with the wild-eyed crazy lads in the canyons, and one that's going to have movie-star style, imposing presence and total magnetism out the front of whichever greasy spoon diner or coffee shop you park it near.