Engaged drivers will find the drive modes in the car to be useful. The Forte has three: Normal, Sport, and Smart. Each changes throttle and transmission responses a bit to match the expectations of that mode. Normal is a good all-around mode for those who aren't interested in working that engagement and just want to drive without thinking about it. For the rest of us, Sport mode makes around-town driving more fun, with faster blips off the throttle and more dynamic steering. Smart mode is great for longer trips at highway speeds when comfort is the goal and fuel economy is important. We tended to switch between Sport and Smart regularly under those conditions.