Off the road, the 2019 G550 is as ready for action as the G has ever been. It's perhaps less rough-and-tumble now, with a more domesticated design for comfort, but there's a lot of capability hidden under that luxury veneer. Wheel travel and suspension absorption are good, but the G doesn't come with off-pavement tires, so getting a grip in tough situations becomes a challenge. Those planning to go overlanding often should swap out the factory rubber for something more knobby. Upgrading the front and rear bumpers to improve approach angles might also help, but the high ground clearance of the G Unit goes a long way towards getting from here to there without tarmac.