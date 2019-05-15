For starters, the 2019 GLS can carry seven adults in comfort. Yes, even the third row is adult-friendly. We've been in minivans that can't even make that claim, let alone an SUV. There's a lot of cargo space in this big Mercedes, too. Up to 93.8 cubic feet (2,656 liters) in all, with the second and third rows folded. To put that into perspective, we managed to get three new bicycles into the back of the GLS and still had the second row up so that we could get five passengers inside for the drive home. That's a lot of space ... some New York apartments aren't that large.