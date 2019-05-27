Beneath that hood will be one of five different engines: three diesels and two gasolines at launch, presumably with an electric and/or hybrid to follow down the track. The lowest spec will be the 116-hp (85-kW) 116d diesel, which will shine in the efficiency stakes, offering a frugal 4.2-3.8 l/100km (67-74 mpg). Hooligans will want to look toward the premium end of the catalog, at the M135i xDrive that puts out 306 hp (225 kW) and uses nearly twice as much fuel. The majority of our photos are of the top-spec model.