Both the X3 M and X4 M feature traction control enhanced by new programming for BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system. Power is sent to wheels according to dynamic need, using a rear-wheel bias for most driving and sending power to the front wheels only when rear traction is at its limit. Driver controls, however, allow full control of power distribution between the front and rear axles in the M Dynamic Mode's M xDrive 4WD Sport menu. An electronically-controlled multiple clutch in the transfer case controls power output front to rear.