For the new method, the researchers make a hydrogel out of graphene oxide, complete with crosslinked sheets. This is then broken apart using ultrasound and combined with acrylate polymers, which are sensitive to light. The team can then use projection micro-stereolithography – a very precise form of 3D printing that can build structures on the microscale – to create long rigid chains of the polymer, with graphene oxide trapped inside. Finally the mixture is placed in a furnace, which burns away the polymers and leaves the graphene aerogel behind.