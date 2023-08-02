Anker makes high-speed 3D printing even more affordable with the M5C

Last year, Anker breezed into the desktop 3D printing space with the AnkerMake M5, launching on Kickstarter to test the market and fund production. Now the company has announced a more affordable follow up called the M5C.

The M5 Kickstarter was a resounding success for Anker, with more than 11,000 backers helping to raise a funding pot of nearly US$9 million. The company's first 3D printer promised easy setup, super-fast print speeds, AI-based project monitoring, a built-in cooling system, and auto leveling. All for $499 if you were quick enough or $799 at the retail price.

The MC5 now features a one-piece design for easier setup, with an aluminum-alloy base that's reported to offer stability and reduce machine jitter. It does have a slightly smaller print volume of 220 x 220 x 150 mm (8.66 x 8.66 x 5.9 in), but retains the PEI magnetic plate for trouble-free removal of models, and features the same 49-point automatic bed leveling system as before.

Print speeds of 500 mm per second are on offer, which can be accelerated to 5,000 mm/s Anker

The new model is supplied with a 0.4-mm brass nozzle and an all-metal hotend capable of reaching temperatures of 300 °C (572 °F), to melt a broader range of filament material. Second-generation PowerBoost technology enables print speeds of 500 mm per second and acceleration up to 5,000 mm/s. Precision of 0.1 mm is possible at "high speeds" – though exactly how high hasn't been specified.

The HD camera with night vision and AI monitoring have gone, as has the touch display, but there's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth cooked in, and the printing process is controlled through a companion app (which also allows users to transfer sliced models to the printer and monitor print status) – plus there's a programmable button on the base.

Anker has elected not to go through the crowdfunding route this time, and the AnkerMake M5C is available direct from the company now for $399.

Product page: M5C