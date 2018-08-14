With a total curb weight of 5,200 lb (2,360 kg), the Challenger 2 burns through around 50 gallons (190 L) of its nitro/methanol fuel on each 5-mile (8-km) run, which sees it wind up 500 lb (227 kg) lighter than when it began. Another change is the addition of carbon ceramic disk brakes and dual parachutes with four-foot blossoms, which replace the outgoing braking mechanism: deploying parachutes by first blasting away a section of the rear wing with compressed air.