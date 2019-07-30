Sunreef is serving up a stunning bespoke yacht for Rafael NadalView gallery - 16 images
Sunreef has been in the boat-building game for more than a decade, with some of its early catamarans catching our eye by way of massive footprints that were unmatched at the time. Its latest motorized yacht doesn't quite go to the same lengths, but still promises enough on-water luxury to attract the interest of a certain, very high-profile athlete.
Driven by a pair of either 1,200-hp or 575-hp engines, the 80 Sunreef Power is the Polish shipyard's latest powered yacht, and is built for lengthy and luxurious sojourns at sea with space for up to 12 guests. The cabin layout is customizable but will occupy the lower levels and either side of the parallel hulls, along with the crew quarters, guest bathrooms and storage space.
The master suite, meanwhile, can be built into the bow section of the main deck up above, an option that would afford the captains of the ship views out across the terrace, ample natural light through a skylight overhead and a connected bathroom with walk-in shower.
Alternatively, this space can be used as a generous lounging area, with direct access to the cockpit. This can be configured to mix the interior dining area with an outdoor sun deck for relaxation or a quiet drink by the wet bar, with space alongside for large galley.
Style details include stainless steel portlights, teak sole decking and tasteful ambient lighting, while a huge garage also features underneath for stowing jet skis, dinghys and other water toys.
Sunreef won't be debuting the 79-foot (24-m) 80 Sunreef Power until the Cannes Yachting Festival in September this year, but Rafael Nadal has already signed up for a one of his own. The tennis superstar's customized 80 Sunreef Power is set to be delivered next year.
Source: Sunreef Yachts
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more